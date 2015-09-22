Focusky - New Free Presentation Tool Offers Better Audience Engagement

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2015 --Focusky, a free presentation tool, makes it easy to create compelling, memorable presentations for users without coding, design or animation skills.



The software handles everything from animation to transitions. Users simply need to insert media into a presentation, choose from the animation and effects options, preview in real time and publish a presentation to the web or save it for offline viewing.



Focusky offers users more than 300 templates, 5,000 vector images for use in presentations, and more than 1,200 pieces of animated material. They can also customize templates and upload their own material.



Jason Chen, president of Focusky, said, "We want to work with our users to redefine the digital presentation. Focusky's easy-to-use interface lets anyone create an amazing presentation in just a few minutes and forge a stronger connection with their audience."



Focusky eschews the boring slide-to-slide style used by other presentation software, and instead pans and zooms between ideas, much in the way an animated movie transitions between scenes. The distinctive style lets users take their audience from the big picture down to the details in a manner similar to a mind map.



There's more to the software than just presentations, though. For example, users can create animated business explainer videos and publish them to video sharing sites like YouTube in HD resolutions.



"Focusky offers nearly endless possibilities," Chen said. "It's a free presentation tool, but it's so much more than that, too. We give users the tools to create almost anything they can imagine, whether that's online, on a Windows PC, a Mac or on mobile."



Find out more about Focusky and download the software at http://focusky.com/, or learn more about the free presentation tool on a recent blog post.