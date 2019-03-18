Focusky Offers a Free Presentation Maker That Enables Voice Narration Effects

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2019 --Businesses will always strive to make their products known to more audiences in order to beat the rising competition. They will use all means, such as catalogs, brochures and broadcast media. But there's one most effective way to market brands or products, and that is through online presentations. While it's easy to make presentations, enterprises need to choose carefully a partner who will deliver trendsetting presentations that will lure more customers towards their products. That's where Focusky comes in. Their free presentation maker empowers users with tools and features to design engaging presentations from PowerPoint files within minutes.



"At Focusky, we have plenty of pre-designed themes and templates on diverse topics that will augment your content, said Mattie Lee, the Designer of Focusky. "All they need is to pick one that relates to their products and design captivating presentations with rich media and animation effects. Our free presentation maker allows users to add amazing transition animations such as panning, rotating and zooming effects to make the online presentations more entertaining and informative."



The free presentation maker from Focusky helps users design their animated presentations in a mind mapping style that will draw the viewers' attention. The software also comes with multi-language support to help users reach a wider audience and communicate with them in a language they understand. Adding soft background music to the presentations will make them livelier and make the viewers relate well with the content being presented. Users can choose the best music and clip and customize them to play at a particular time and interval.



"Users can use WordArt and texture to enhance their texts and make page layouts look outstanding," continued Mattie Lee. "They can also add shapes and curves to make the presentation layouts creative and personalized. It is also easy to include flash roles and other image roles to help the users tell their stories in a range of actions and moods that will prompt viewers to purchase."



Focusky has spectacular vector materials that will help to illustrate specific contents of presentations. Users can also utilize video backgrounds to make presentations more vivid and impressive. Presentations with voice narration and captions help to increase the viewers' understanding in a comfortable atmosphere. The free presentation maker allows users to insert these features to make comprehensible presentations. To let images show in a stylish way, users can use the image slide show to select the type of transition effect and personalize it to achieve the desired marketing effect.



About Focusky

Focusky offers a free presentation maker loaded with tools for developing eye-catching presentations. Businesses and marketers can produce as many presentations as possible and customize them according to their marketing preferences. For more information, please visit http://focusky.com/.