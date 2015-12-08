Focusky Presentation Maker Announced New Enhancements

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Digital presentation software world leader, Focusky, announced a new software update of Focusky Presentation Maker (version 2.8.12), available now for download and online use, featuring enhanced animation effects and an optimized 3D background editor. In addition to several improvements across various features, the new animation editor allows animated effects to be applied to inserted objects in real-time and users can now utilized a dynamic 3D zoom and insert video backgrounds.



Focusky's simple and intuitive user-friendly tools allow for those with little-to-no experience the ability to create professional presentations and animated videos. The Focusky Presentation Maker offers a growing library of pre-designed templates and themes and engaging zooming and panning effects, which break the mold on traditional transitions throughout the presentation. The built-in animation tools with dynamic characters allow user to create media-rich presentations. The interactive presentations can utilize video, audio, Flash and YouTube and Vimeo videos. The platform also boasts more than 1,200 deluxe online royalty-free animated materials and more than 5,000 online royalty-free Vector Images for users to choose from. The modern interface allows users to fully customize a presentation's appearance, including the theme, the logic structure and the presenting pattern.



Presentations created with Focusky are HD ready and can be saved in multiple output options that allow for sharing on video hosting sites - such as YouTube, embedded in a webpage, or emailed as an attachment. Presentations can also be viewed through Focusky without an external hosting server, and all presentations are compatible on PC, iOS and mobile devices.



More than 30,000 organizations have use Focusky Presentation Maker to create online and video presentations, to convert PowerPoint presentations to video, for mindmapping design and more. The countless available features aid in creating an impressive visual experience for audiences of all sizes.



About Focusky

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Focusky is a world leading provider of digital presentation software, working to redefine the digital presentation industry. With a focus on research and development of a range of digital presentation software available to users around the world, the Focusky Presentation Maker brings a new approach to digital presentation.



For more information, go to http://focusky.com/.