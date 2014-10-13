Focusky Presentation Maker Offers Exclusive Discount to Social Network Users

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --Focusky, a creative presentation software supplier, is pleased to announce that discounts are now available to Twitter and FaceBook users.



For users seeking a discount on the world’s best creative presentation software, simply share a Focusky oriented message on their Twitter or FaceBook page. Depending on the users followers, quality and correlation of the social account, a specific discount rate will be applied towards a purchase of Focusky. This promotion is ideal for webmasters, speakers, teachers, students and businessmen.



“We’re extremely pleased to be able to help the world create outstanding presentations that we are providing discounts to users who post a message about Focusky on their social media account” quoted Jason Chen, President of Focusky. “This promotion helps our customers receive a discount on our outstanding software while helping us make Focusky even more well known”. “To those whom are interested, please visit the Focusky contact page and submit a ticket with your information. Upon receiving your information, Focusky will contact you to make arrangements to provide you with your discount”.



To apply for the discount contest, please visit: http://focusky.com/contact.html



About Focusky

Focusky is innovative presentation software featuring unique functionality allowing the user to build a presentation as a canvas instead of slide while presenting the audience with an interactive and informative presentation experience. Focusky is perfect for business, conference & educational users.



To try Focusky free, please visit: http://www.focusky.com



