Focusky Presentation Software: A Superlative Alternative of PowerPoint

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --PowerPoint has for long been the saviour of corporate individuals, students and alike to make their presentations and show it to the concerned authorities. Substitute of PowerPoint has also been created by software professionals but not much change has been made to make the presentations look more creative and beautiful at the same time. Focusky Software Co. Ltd, a world leading creator and provider of digital presentation tool has come up with a much advanced presentation software. It is loaded with so many unique features that are bound to create a long lasting impression on those who see the presentations done using this software. This presentation software is perfect for making online and video presentation, mindmapping design and more.



Focusky has more than one thousand inherent energized or animated characters for assisting people to tell their stories out. The software contains in-built dynamic characters which help to bring the presentations to life in vibrant videos. It consists of numerous dynamic characters such as PNG, Gif and much more along with thrilling images and effective text sequences, etc. to make presentations fascinating and catch the attention of gatherings of people easily. Embeddings proper characters into particular situations will make the audience comprehend the presentation rapidly unlike PowerPoint presentations. The intriguing characters will also make a calm relaxing atmosphere while presenting and is sure to win over the hearts of the people for whom the presentation has been created. This in-built dynamic characters feature can be seldom found in other presentation software and that makes Focusky Presentation Maker stand out among others available in the market or over the Internet.



The main features of the Focusky presentation software are many and varied, some of them being it is easier to use and intuitive, supports nearly most languages in the world, video backgrounds of television quality and animated backgrounds to bring the presentation to life and thus energize the audience, offers 3D transition effects which helps to make the presentation play like a 3D movie, and more than over 400 stunning presentations templates best suited for special occasions and events, etc. But it is the in-built dynamic characters which stand out among most other features as it assists to make the presentation come to life in animated videos. These are just some of the features Focusky has to offer, there are many such unique features besides those mentioned above. Refer to http://focusky.com/features.



About Focusky Software Co. Ltd

Hong Kong based Software Company Focusky Software Co. Ltd, founded in the year 2010 has created an unique alternative of PowerPoint which is known as Focusky Presentation Maker. This presentation software has a variety of unique and amazing features, the most innovative of them being the build-in dynamic characters which are sure to captivate the audience and have a lasting impression on them. Focusky Presentation Maker is perfect for presenting any corporate staging and can boost up the profile of the one who uses this software to make a presentation.