Focusky Presentation Software Enhances the Art of Business Presentation

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2018 --Focusky, the HTML5 business presentation software that helps user to curate an animated video presentation, presents the tools to create a well-designed proposal presentation for business needs. This software allows people to curate an interactive, animated and fully-customize presentation that will help people to deliver an engaging presentation and give a real experience and understanding about one business model.



Until today, slide-to-slide type of presentation has already been the top choice for every businessman's presentation. Aiming for new and engaging way, Focusky software developed to enhance business presentation to the next level with embedded animation and any other tools that will beautify business presentation.



"The most important key to deliver a perfect business presentation is through the deep understanding of your product, your audience, and the art of communication. But considering the world that we are living now, visualization experience is already become an integral part in our live, not excluded in business setting. With Focusky software, we want to help every businessman to create a creative presentation that will help them to communicate their product, where we believe that people not only wants to see the talk, but also the journey experience through the presentation," said Mattie Lee, Designer of Focusky.



A study by the Wharton Research Centre showed 55% of the information people take in during a presentation is visual, and only 7% is text. It also showed that using visual slides in a presentation has a dramatic effect on message retention after 3 days – with 50% message retention for visual slides and only 10% for bullet points. This research goes in line with anticipated trend in 2018 which content marketing and video marketing will most likely dominated the B2B marketing activity. According to the 2017?benchmarks and trends report from Content Marketing Institute and MarketingProfs, more than 60% of B2B marketers reported that their content marketing strategies are more effective than one year before.



"The only consistence thing about the market trend is inconsistency: most of the time we won't be able to anticipate it, so it's us who need to be adaptive. With various tools that embedded on Focusky software, it will be able to help businessman to create their own video marketing format that will match their own business style, brand identity, in order to convey the message of their content creatively. Content battle is happening right now, and we want to make sure with this software you can stay ahead in your industry," added Mattie Lee.



Focusky is also regarded as the animated video maker that helps to create animated video presentations to engage the users. It is the killer tool to deliver the creative ideas for the business presentation.



