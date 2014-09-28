Focusky Presentation Software Is Now Offered at Great Discounts

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2014 --Focusky has introduced a new discount plan for its customers. The new discount plan related to Focusky presentation software helps a user to purchase the software at an affordable price.



“We are happy to introduce discount plans for our animated presentation software. Eligible customers can avail up to 80% discount,” says Jason Chen, President of Focusky.



According to him, a user can avail a discount ranging between 20% to 80% for writing a review. Any webmaster, editor or writer can write a review of the software and get it published online, thus becoming eligible for availing a discount coupon code. The discount code depends upon the quality of article, website and dofollow links to the company.



This business presentation software provides a user with slide and zoom based presentation facilities, helping him or her to present ideas in a dynamic manner. The software helps to develop rich media presentations by incorporating the features of online multimedia tools like Vimeo video, YouTube video and swf and flv video.



“An education class user can avail a 50% discount for purchasing the presentation maker software. The user has to produce a scanned copy of the related certificate while buying the software,” says Jason Chen.



He further adds, the animated presentation software can help a user to present a brilliant idea on a wide-open electronic whiteboard rather than being confined to a limited editable area. The software helps its user to publish a presentation being offline or online in either HTML or EXE format.



“I am glad to know about various discount plans, Focusky is offering for its customers. Now I can avail a 50% discount for purchasing the software for my non-profit organization. Such software will help me to present my ideas in a better way for a fund raising program,” says Timothy Lee, Guangdong, China.



The company has introduced several discount offers for its animated presentation software. Such schemes have generated a huge response among the customers.



About Focusky

Focusky is a business presentation software development company. It has introduced several discount schemes for different classes of users.



To know more, visit http://focusky.com