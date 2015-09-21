Focusky Presents Animated Video Maker as a Creative Method for Video Marketing

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2015 --Businesses are becoming online as the market and the customers are becoming mobile. Presenting Business Videos in order to showcase the product or any service allows the ease of sharing through social media, attracts more people if it is engaging enough and it's also a great tool for an effective SEO plan to increase the traffic towards the business website. Focusky, the leader in video presentation making software, has come up with its new and updated animated video maker in order to change the way of making video presentations.



Reportedly, Focusky makers had researched thoroughly about the market trends and business requirements, over the years. Result is their extremely popular free Video presentation software. This software is loaded with features to create an amazing HD video presentation with unique effects. It comes with built-in animation tools to present professional seeming animated explainer videos. Animation editor allows the person to edit the effects however he wants. Its unlimited zoom and pan effect makes the content of video dynamic and easily presentable.



The royalty-free online availability of 1200+ animated material and 5000+ vector images are there to make the videos extremely pleasing to the eyes. The multi-lingual availability of the software makes it extremely useful for the users all over the world. Its cloud hosting and ease of publishing the content across different platforms allows the content to be shared easily across the globe.



With all these features, an effective promotional video or explainer video can be made easily in no time with Focusky. Trusted by a client base of over 30000 companies, the software is getting warm reviews and feedbacks regularly. With a continuous R&D in their niche Focusky has again taken a forward leap in the field of animated video making and has presented its clients with the best tool to create some killer business videos, increase traffic towards their business, mark their online presence and expand their customer base easily.



Anyone interested in this news topic can go ahead to learn more creative usage of Focusky animated video maker.