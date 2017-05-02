Focusky Presents Free PowerPoint Alternative for Creating HTML5 Presentations

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2017 --The application of presentations in the education and corporate fields is immense and undeniable. The age-old PowerPoint presentations are there but one might always trust researchers and techies to come up with smarter solutions to make the presentations better.



Now, Focusky's free PowerPoint alternative is out with some smart presentation solutions for the users across various domains. Whether it is to make explanatory tutorial styled presentations or to give a never-seen-before 3D viewing experience to the users, the company's latest software solution is just right for everyone. As per the users' reviews, Focusky is considered as a superior alternative of PowerPoint with exclusive features.



What the users really love about this software solution?



One of the most significant features is easy usability, which appeals a user from various age groups and technical expertise. The software is highly understandable and the interface is fluid in design. The templates shall attract anyone and then the mind mapping experience along with zooming without blurring features are something that people would benefit immensely.



Therefore, if a person wants to present an HTML5 walkthrough using the free PowerPoint alternative from Focusky, he shall be able to pause anywhere and zoom across a specific slide without any hassle! Further, one might make presentations in Mac or Windows OS too!



Users shall now be able to pick from hundreds of inbuilt animation slides and 3D transition effects, ease of inputting background music along with publishing the presentation in EXE, HTML, PDF, ZIP, APP, and MP4 formats.



Today, the users who have benefitted using the software are not looking anywhere else for their presentation needs.



About Focusky

The free PowerPoint alternative developed by Focusky Software Co. Ltd., is one of the most significant software solutions that have helped B2B and B2C clients across the world. This achievement has been possible only with the brainchild of Jason Chen, the President at Focusky.



To know more in detail about the features of this alternative, please visit http://focusky.com.