Focusky Recommends Presentation Maker for Creating Multimedia Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2016 --Focusky is a popular presentation maker that is used to make rich-media presentations that are highly engaging and attention grabbing. The platform works as both online and offline tool and is now trusted by many across the world as a powerful best PowerPoint alternative since the time of its launch, six years ago. The tool comes with full set of features that allow anyone to make rich-media presentations that are much more eye-catching and appealing to the audiences.



Using the Focusky presentation maker, the users can add YouTube videos, local videos, audio file, images, photo slideshow, shapes, text, layouts, links and flash animation to make their presentations more interesting. The tools are aimed to be a perfect solution for the boring PowerPoint presentations by enabling the users to create more effective works.



Focusky tool does not require any special training to create the presentations but can be used by anyone having basic computer knowledge. It also does not require any coding or programming knowledge. The users can get professional results with this presentation maker in as less as 5 minutes. They can add infinite canvas along with unlimited zoom and pan effects. The transition animation is super smooth with 3D camera option. The users can also use the pre-designed template and styles along with built-in animation tools with dynamic characters to make rich-media presentations.



Focusky comes with whiteboard animation integration and the presentations can also be shared and presented from anywhere. The presentation maker can also be used to create professional looking charts and graphs with just one click. By simply inserting information and applying custom-designed themes, the user can create a variety of graphs including Bar chart, pie chart, and others.



The user can also use several professionally designed video backgrounds built-in into the tool. This feature enables the user to insert and play full-screen motion video behind their presentation which helps in keeping the user energized and more interested in the presentation.



About Focusky Presentation Maker

Focusky presentation maker is a convenient tool to convert boring, conventional presentations into lively and more engaging ones.



Moreover, the software is free of cost and more information about it can be found on the official website of Focusky: http://focusky.com/features