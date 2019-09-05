Focusky Releases a Free Online Slideshow Maker with a Stack of Transition Effects

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --Focusky, an IT industry giant, recently announced the release of its game-changing free online slideshow maker, Focusky, which comes with lots of transition effects. These effects enable users to create convincing business slideshows with a special touch of professionalism. The release of Focusky is aimed at revolutionizing the status quo in creating business presentations or slideshows.



Focusky is famous for continually developing and launching free presentation and animation video software that helps individuals and businesses create slideshows that convert leads to paying clients or buyers. Millions of users around the globe use the company's software, and hundreds of thousands of these users are already using the recently released free online slideshow maker. According to reports, users that have reviewed the free online slideshow maker commends the effort of the company in ensuring such a robust software is available for free download.



The newly launched online slideshow maker comes with lots of amazing features and tools for improved user experience. Worthy of mention is the smooth animation and transition effects that transform users' slideshows, keeping their audiences focused all through their presentations. One way the free online slideshow maker outclasses every other presentation maker out there is that it enables users to prepare awesome slideshows in a few minutes. "We understand the urgency in preparing business slideshows most times. So, we developed Focusky, which enables users to create out-of-the-box slideshows in five minutes," said Jason Chen, President of Focusky.



To ensure users have the best experience using the free online slideshow maker, Focusky provides various resources to guide users. The resources come in different forms – text, and videos and they are all available for free on the company's website. Users can also visit Focusky's YouTube channel to watch free how-to videos. According to Jason Chen, the company tries to prioritize user experience and cost-effectiveness.



Focusky has both Windows and Mac versions to ensure users across the world can use the free online slideshow maker irrespective of the operating system they have installed on their devices. There are different packages available to users too - the free, standard, professional, and enterprise packages. Users can visit http://focusky.com/ to compare the features of the different packages.



