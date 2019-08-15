Focusky Releases a Free Presentation Tool for Business and Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2019 --Focusky recently announced the release of a free presentation tool for business and education. Following the launch of Focusky, creating presentations for sales or other business purposes is now easier and quicker. Also, educators and students can create slides to explain their ideas within a limited time.



According to reports, millions of users have downloaded different versions of Focusky. This free presentation tool enjoys a fair share of that number and continues to increase in popularity around the globe. The feedback shows that its ease of use and overall user-friendliness are reasons for the progress. Non-computer savvy educators and business tycoons can use the tool to prepare presentations without difficulty.



Aside from this Windows version, Focusky has developed and released another version of this free presentation tool compatible with the Mac operating system. User can download the Mac version by scrolling down to the footer section of Focusky website and clicking on the 'Download for Mac' button. For Windows users, they can click on the free download button at the center top position on the website. Jason Chen, President of Focusky, stressed, "No significant functional difference exists between both versions. We have included all features present in the Windows version in the Mac version as well. Thus, our users can download Focusky for free and start creating presentations irrespective of the version they decide to use".



Focusky has produced and made available tutorial materials to ensure users are able to use this free presentation tool without stress. Depending on the users' preferences, they can choose to watch the video tutorials or read the PDF help documents. They can also visit the knowledge base page of the website to find answers to pressing questions or contact Focusky via email for help. Focusky offers three different plans for this presentation tool - Free, Standard, and Professional for individuals. For businesses and educational organizations, they can use the Enterprise plan. Visit http://focusky.com/ to see the main differences.



About Focusky

Focusky aims to provide out-of-the-box digital presentation tools for the individuals, businesses, and organizations to create outstanding presentations. Presently, the company owns numerous presentation and animation video creation tools that are helping millions of people worldwide.