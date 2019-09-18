Focusky Releases a Free Presentation Tool That Supports Multiple Publishing Types

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2019 --Focusky is about to create hustle in the market with its free presentation tool. This tool will help users create fascinating animation presentations in minutes. In order to win over the audiences, it has integrated multimedia content such as videos, images and flash. To satisfy different users' needs, it allows users to publish their presentations to its cloud or publish them as HTML, EXE, ZIP, APP, MP4 and PDF formats.



"We are excited to announce the launch of our free presentation tool," said Jason Chen, President of Focusky. "With it, users can publish their presentations to its cloud to view their presentations anytime and anywhere. Also, they can publish their presentation to local to meet their specific requirements."



The zooming effect helps to zoom in certain messages, which the audience wants to lay an emphasis on. This zooming effect will bring a hassle free view of the presentation in front of the audience. The free Focusky tool provides another heads up to the presentation editing by integrating images, audio and links while adding vector graphics to the presentation. This tool will blow the imagination of its audiences with its erratic features. The presentations can be easily published as videos with background music making the presentations more concentrated and engaged.



At Focusky, the ideas could be presented on a large virtual canvas. The users can start the presentation making at Focusky with its easy to use and well-designed templates. For a swift editing process, the desktop solution of Focusky is recommended to create a dynamic and media-rich presentation in minutes. The platform provides a free account for users to upload and create engaging presentations on desktop.



About Focusky

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Focusky is one of the leading providers of digital presentation software. Now there are over 10 million users using its presentation software to make their presentations more fun and engaging. For more information, please visit http://focusky.com/.