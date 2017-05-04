Focusky Releases a Leading Business Presentation Software for 2017

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2017 --Focusky Software Co., Ltd, one of the top providers of business presentation software globally has integrated tools that create customized templates specifically for business presentations. The company has concentrated primarily on research and development to upgrade its products for users worldwide.



Focusky produces awesome tools for the most impressive visual experience complete with images, videos and charts. Designer Mattie Lee said, "This is probably the most appropriate app for HTML5 presentations. The easy to use interface allows you to develop and publish video presentations effortlessly."



Even amateur designers will find it easy to use pre-designed templates in creating spectacular demonstrations. Users can opt for the animation editor that generates computer graphics to communicate concepts and sales pitches effectively. Meanwhile, remarkable transition effects make the rendition look like animated motion pictures because of the zooming, panning, and rotating effects.



The company does not produce the usual PowerPoint slide shows. On the contrary, its business presentation software has the capability to engage and motivate audiences in style. Focusky creates more dramatic 3D animation that makes the presentation more exceptional. It is also possible to make use of Word Art in adding special text effects that can smarten content designs. Fonts, colors and sizes may be customized for more decorative looks.



Focusky can create plenty of pre-designed video backgrounds that can enhance the production and entice target audiences. This is one reason that sets the business presentation software apart. Multi-media content can enrich the presentation to a higher level. The presenter can add audio clips, photos, slide shows, text, hyperlinks, flash animatronics, shapes and YouTube videos to make the production more appealing.



"Presenters can also share the HTML5 presentation with social media networking sites to connect better with target audiences," says Ms. Lee. In fact, the web-based presentation may be embedded in the website or blogs using simple codes. This is not found in other competitor's software.



Focusky stockpiles and organizes over 5,000 vector or trajectory images and diagrams in Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) format for two-dimensional visuals to come up with stunning presentations. This modifies the entire presentation so it can be shown to the audience in a clearer manner.



This is a cloud-based platform that ensures secure and free hosting services in publishing the presentation online. It can be exported as HTML, MP4 or APP. This business presentation software of Focusky is a one of a kind presentation maker based on Flash and reinvents or revitalizes the art of digital presentation.



No less than PC World described Focusky.com as one of the bets generation applications that circumvents any ideas regarding business presentations. In fact, many clients have been impressed by the features of this unique business presentation software.



About Focusky

Focusky Software Co., Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong, is a world leading provider of digital presentation software. For many years, they have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of digital presentation software for users across the globe.



For more information, please visit http://focusky.com.