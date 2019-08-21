Focusky Releases a Simple and Free Business Video Maker for Businesses

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2019 --Focusky, the industry pioneer of video software development, recently released a simple and free business video maker for creating promotional videos, explainer videos, business presentations, event advertisements and more. In this fast-paced and competitive digital world, companies could use some innovative technologies that allow them to design videos faster and promote their products or brands online. The business video maker provides advanced tools that are used to develop videos that make their services or products stand out from the competition.



"At Focusky, we believe that all businesses can benefit from using our business video maker in their marketing efforts," said Jason Chen, President of Focusky. "Our software lowers the barrier for enterprises to make it easy for them to attract consumer attention using interactive videos. We have solutions that address their marketing challenges and support their digital transformation efforts."



Focusky has provided users with video software for many years. The company uses a facilitative approach and tailors its video solutions to users' objectives. It allows users to integrate features like multimedia, narration, 3D cameras, animations, and transitions, among many others. Its platform makes video creation, publishing, and sharing an easy task for users. Focusky specializes in developing innovative software solutions that enterprises and marketers use to design vivid videos and build trust and credibility among their audiences. Users can create personalities for their brands and connect with viewers to earn their trust. Once the videos are shared across social platforms, they generate engagement and interaction with viewers.



With design and development excellence in introducing plenty of video software to its users, Focusky has demonstrated a commitment to the success of businesses. Users can now build and deploy their videos to various digital platforms and increase their productivity. The business video maker allows businesses to be more agile because they can present their ideas and concepts quickly through multiple channels and boost their conversion rates. The release of the business video maker is part of the company's mission to give its audience an upscale experience when using its tools to communicate online. Users can enhance their online presence and their marketing strategies to win more viewers.



About Focusky

Focusky strives to upgrade its video software with advanced features regularly. The company works with its clients to harness their business success through new features and techniques. For more information, please visit https://focusky.com/.