Focusky Releases a Video Presentation Maker for Creating Presentations

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2019 --Data will never be boring again! Evaluating and presenting data will no longer be complicated. Focusky launched its amazing video presentation maker. It is new software for video presentation making that can overturn almost every idea that anyone has about presentations. Focusky brings presentations alive and makes presentation visualization more effective. Creating video presentations with stunning and engaging visuals has never been this simple.



Mattie Lee, Designer of Focusky, said, "For most people, it is not easy for them to create an engaging video presentation. Keeping this in mind, we launch a video presentation maker that enables users to create an engaging video presentation easily. With Focusky, users can dynamically draw their ideas and thoughts on the canvas."



Instead of creating a series of separate slides, Focusky uses Adobe's Flash and HTML5 technology to create animated presentations with a few clicks and drags. Breaking the traditional slide-to-slide transition effect, 3D transition effects of this video presentation maker such as 3D zooming, panning and rotating effects make the presentation just like a 3D movie, which brings visual shock and delivers impressive experiences to audiences.



Most important thing about this video presentation maker is that the result of this software is cinematic. Focusky definitely appreciates the user interface and makes every action smooth and easy to perform. This software can easily arrange the contents either from whole to part or part to whole. Every feature is user friendly. Tons of pre-designed templates and themes are available for everyone.



About Focusky

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Focusky is a software development company that focuses on the research and development of outstanding range of digital presentation software for users around the world. Focusky provides its clients high quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital presentation software to show their skills in a new and dynamic way. For more information, please visit http://focusky.com.