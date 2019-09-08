Focusky Releases Free Business Presentation Software for Small Businesses

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2019 --Focusky, a leader in presentation software, announced recently that it was releasing free business presentation software specifically designed for small businesses. This software would enable businesses to create professional-grade presentations easily and cost effectively. A host of powerful features are now freely available to anyone to create powerful and engaging presentations that bring concepts and ideas to life.



"Small businesses typically face considerable cost constraints," said Jason Chen, President of Focusky. "By releasing this software, we hope to enable business owners to create high-quality presentations themselves so that they can communicate their ideas more effectively with their customers and other stakeholders." Unlike other applications such as PowerPoint, a key benefit of Focusky's new software is its user-friendly design and intuitive interface which allows anyone to create advanced presentations. Pre-designed templates encourage users to apply the software's full array of functions to create exciting presentations that will stir the imagination of audiences.



Instead of producing simple-looking slides, people can use Focusky's application to create thrilling animated presentations that brings ideas to life. An animation editor means that instead of boring graphs and diagrams, businesspeople can use dynamic effects to give presentations added power. A 3D camera allows the creation of advanced 3D effects which would, until now, require the services of a professional graphics designer. Users can readily incorporate videos, audio, photos and other materials to make exciting multimedia presentations. Built-in animated characters are available to enliven any presentation while the Word-Art function allows attractive and eye-catching text to be included. For those looking for inspiration, there are over 5000 vector designs and icons to stir the imagination and enable the creation of truly astounding presentations.



Pre-designed video backgrounds are another feature that will give presentations a truly professional look while transition effects are available to combine the different materials used in the presentation into a seamless whole. A powerful mind mapping feature allows presenters to show the connection between the different ideas that they are discussing. To ensure ease of use, animated presentations can be exported to other formats, such as HTML, MP4 and EXE. Focusky's application also allows users to share their presentations on social networks, permitting them to reach a wider audience and enabling anyone to touch people with the power of state of the art presentations.



About Focusky

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Focusky is a leader in presentation software. It is dedicated to enabling users to share their passion and ideas through the power of presentations. For more information, please visit http://focusky.com.