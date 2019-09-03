Focusky Releases Free Education Presentation Software for Teachers and Students

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --Focusky recently announced the launch of its free education presentation software for teachers and students. Considering the need of teachers creating and delivering presentations to help children learn better and faster, Focusky has set up an amazing and engaging animation video presentation feature for students while getting rid of the traditional boring slide-to-slide PowerPoint presentation. Focusky has recreated the dimensions of animated video presentations.



The super cool effect makes it fantastic as the creative ideas can be presented on a wide-open canvas with unlimited zoom and pan effects. Unlike PowerPoint presentations that are chronologically placed, Focusky offers a more malleable navigation method that allows the presenter to switch to any node of the presentation. Its rich media gives access to text, shapes, images, smart arts, links, audio et cetera, which leads to greater engagement. This free education presentation software gives users the apparatus to design presentations that motivate, educate, entertain, inform and persuade the crowd. The power of images, words, and graphs will be put to use to retain the attention of audiences.



At Focusky, users can use the pre-designed templates to produce professional-looking presentations with or without proficiency. Being a competent tool for communication, presentations are widely used for the purpose of education, readily viewed on PC. Focusky helps its users design presentations and upload them on its cloud server to share them further with their audiences. Recalling its outstanding features, Focusky is an easy and familiar way to design presentations with 3D transition effects and a mind-mapping experience. The desktop version of Focusky helps to display the multimedia presentation in a more attractive and animated way.



About Focusky

Focusky specializes in delivering high-end software design solutions and services to give its users exceptional video designing experiences. With focus on software technology, Focusky continues to drive innovation while offering its clients world class levels of products, services, and support. For more information, please visit http://focusky.com/.