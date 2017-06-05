Focusky Releases Free Slideshow Presentation Maker with New Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Focusky Software Co. Ltd. has announced the release of its all new, updated and free slideshow presentation maker to its users worldwide. The software will enable users to create interactive presentations with unique features that will allow them to use all kinds of multimedia effects and will also enable them to share their presentations online. The world leader in online presentation software has yet again created a remarkable software and is changing the way students, executives and businessmen present their ideas in front of people.



"With Focusky's all new software that has upgraded features, one can say goodbye to linear slideshow presentations and create zooming, panning and rotating slideshow presentations like a pro." Said Jason Chen, the President of Focusky. "We are bringing great new features that include 3D transition effect, interactive animation effect and much more for our users from all platforms and operating systems." He added. According to Mr. Chen, the new features are a result of consistent hard work from a dedicated team of developers at Focusky.



The feedback received from the users of this free slideshow presentation maker by Focusky has been phenomenally overwhelming. Students from several universities and colleges alongside business executives and professional public speakers have been using the presentation maker software by Focusky for a long time now. The best feature of this free slideshow presentation maker is that it simply does what other presentation software fail to do and that is an exquisite presenting experience like no other.



From users ranging from millions of Microsoft Windows users to MAC users and mobile presenters, the software brings everything for everyone and it works flawlessly on all device. With integration of latest HTML5 features and practical ingenuity by the experts, the software is already making its mark in the world of digital presentation making.



About Focusky

Headed by a renowned digital publishing maestro, Mr. Jason Chen as its president, Focusky Software Company Limited is a digital publishing business based in Hong Kong. With an increasing number of users that are constantly growing in numbers, the company is offering the ultimate presentation experience through its software that are designed for winners.