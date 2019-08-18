Focusky Releases Online Presentation Software for Creating Persuasive Presentations

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2019 --Focusky, a renowned software development company, has released online presentation software that will enable users to create persuasive presentations. With the release of this online presentation software, the company has demonstrated once more its dominance in the industry, as individuals, businesses, and organizations no longer have to face the difficulty they encounter while creating presentations.



Focusky provides a desktop version of the online presentation software for Windows and Mac. It is reported that millions of people around the globe have downloaded this online presentation software for creating online presentations. For users who don't have any design experience, designing a presentation is a difficult task. This online presentation software takes the trouble out of presentation design by offering users plenty of online templates for different industries, such as Education, Technology, Business and so on.



This online presentation software is very popular among individuals and businesses. It allows users to upload their presentations to its cloud and share them on social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and the more. With the increasing trend in the use of cloud technologies, this web-based software is adequate for people who prefer cloud solutions to on-premise solutions. Jason Chen, President of Focusky, explained, "Users do not have to bother about compatibility issues when they opt in to use our online presentation software. They can also upload their PPT files for creating animated presentations."



It is easy to use this online presentation software because the developers ensured that it is user-friendly. The platform comes with many tools that give users the flexibility of being innovative with their presentation creation. Users can also customize their presentations by importing logos and other media they wish to include.



About Focusky

Focusky is one of the industry experts that provides presentation tools and animation video software to users across the world. It was established with a single goal of ensuring users can create persuasive presentations and animated videos quickly and easily. For more information, please visit http://focusky.com/.