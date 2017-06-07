Focusky Releases the OS X Video Presentation Software for Mac Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2017 --Here comes the good news that Focusky has released the OS X video presentation software for Mac users. This OS X video presentation maker comes with a user-friendly interface that enables users who don't have any prior experience to make visually appealing video presentations on Mac.



"We value every feedback from our users worldwide, give solutions to solve the problem they are facing and take some advice of what could be improved in our software to make it even better. We are sure that increasingly many users will benefit from our software through our hard work and persistence." Jason Chen, President at Focusky said.



For Mac users, with this OS X video presentation maker, making a presentation will never be a tricky task. The OS X video presentation maker comes with a wide range of templates covering almost any topic such as Business, Education, Finance, Science, Technology, Festival, Animal they can use throughout the presentation. Thereby, they can get started with the template and make a presentation in a short span of time.



After the process of presentation making, users are given multiple options to publish their presentations in 9 different formats, such as Publish to Cloud, Exe, Flash Web Page, HTML5 Web Page, Mac OS X Application, Zip, MFS, PDF and Video format. For a video presentation, users can publish their presentation in Video format, which can be viewed on local computer and can be uploaded to the YouTube and other video websites.



The video presentation created by Focusky features great compatibility with iOS and Android devices enabling viewers to access it on iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets. Click for more information about YouTube video presentation software.



About Focusky

Focusky is a company dedicated in helping users around the world create killer HTML5 presentations or animated videos.