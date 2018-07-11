Focusky Reviewed as the Best Free Business Presentation Software of 2018

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2018 --The company that created Focusky carefully looked into the details of the reviews sent or posted by its users about this free business presentation software. The mid-year assessment conducted by the company happened in the last week of June 2018 where they had the opportunity to dig further on how to improve Focusky based on feedback, comments and review of its users.



During the assessment, the team that is responsible for the development of this free business presentation software were able to collate the reasons why many users chose Focusky over other free business presentation software available online. For one, the word "free" did not come cheap. It means that although a version of the software is free, users can already enjoy a full access of both basic and advanced features with 10 Gigabyte Cloud storage, 50 monthly uploads of animated presentations and videos, a good amount of presentation templates, animated characters and a lot more.



Further, businesses that opted for a Standard, Professional or Enterprise access of Focusky manifested their satisfaction with the value for money that they get in using the software. Another reason why most Focusky users gave this software a thumbs-up rate is because it is too easy for them to create a quality visual presentation in a short time while too convenient to access the published presentations in various devices.



Mattie Lee, Designer of Focusky, gave the users thrilling news about their plan to enhance Focusky and its pricing scheme. "We are just too overwhelmed by the support that we get from individuals and businesses. The reviews from them and the figures that came along with it truly went remarkable. With that, we are studying on how to provide them with more flexible pricing packages and how those users of the free business presentation software could get more while attracting them to invest on this money worth-it software."



With his announcement, avid Focusky users do look forward to a better version of this free business presentation software. If the first semester of 2018 went so right for the company, Focusky is definitely up for a more challenging yet exciting second half of the year with its anticipated innovations on the free business presentation software for the people.



About Focusky

Focusky's main office is in Hong Kong, China but the company has already reached a number of users worldwide. The software has already helped millions of people in creating interesting visual presentations for various uses. Starting a presentation, adding animation effects, encrypting security features on it and publishing the final output all transpire in no time through Focusky.



