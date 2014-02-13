Focusky Software Announces The Launch of Online Presentation Making Software

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2014 --Focusky software, a renowned name when it comes to providing technology software has announced the launch of their new software. This software is effective for making attractive presentation. The creative presentation software helps users get beautiful zooming presentation with high quality media effects. Focusky software is offering a life time license without any extra charge and free technical support and upgrade along with 30 days money back guarantee.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our new online presentation software for our users. It is an animated and creative slideshow maker that allows users include different objects as the slideshow content. It is very easy to work with and anyone can use it to create wonderful creative presentation.” He further added, “Our new Focusky online presentation software is a free alternative for PowerPoint. This unique software is useful for all users who wish to demonstrate good ideas to others. We aim to be the most preferred alternative when it comes to finding online presentation software.”



According to the sources, html presentation created by Focusky can be displayed on both Mac and Windows platform and it is compatible with various browsers including Firefox, Chrome, Avant, internet explorer, Safari and Opera. The software has a number of exciting and useful features including zoom and pan effect, offline and online presenting, free scaling digital whiteboard, path of discovery multimedia and many more. It allows users to add significant information with the minimum words in an attractive and cinematic method.



Focusky Software allows users to create remarkable presentations by adding images, texts, videos and YouTube. They can publish both online and offline presentations. The animated zooming canvas presentation by Focusky helps users to make plans for company and businesses, construct lesson presentations for class, and build product explanations, auto play slideshow for conference and lessons for engineering. For more detail features, visit http://focusky.com/.



About Focusky Software Co Ltd

Focusky Software Co Ltd is a Science and Technology Company that is situated in China. Company started operation in year 2008 and became a well known name when it comes to offering online presentation software.