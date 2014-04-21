Focusky, The Animated Presentation Software Developer Put Forward Creative Ideas on Presentations

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2014 --Focusky, a renowned name when it comes to offering unique and effective animated presentation software solutions to customers across the globe for presentation making, organized a brainstorm meeting on April 10, 2014 to put forward creative ideas on presentation making. Some of the experts of the field as well as representatives from the company were present during the session to answer all the queries of the attendants and explain some unique and creative methods to create PowerPoint presentations as well as explain the details related to free PowerPoint alternative.



The session was mainly focused on embedding digital presentations on web pages, adding voice to explain the details related to the same, using templates to create an attractive piece in no time and playing the presentation on the iPad. Details were also provided on how to make a presentation touch sensitive so as to make it apt for iPad’s.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “Yes we hereby confirm the successful commencement of our first brainstorm meeting. A lot of userful details related to our free software was shared among the users of the same.” He further added, “The offering has been a huge hit among the users of the globe and with our constant innovation and upgradation, we are quite sure of the same to continue in near future as well.”



The software can be used for making zoom and slide based presentations that resembles animated videos. The presentations can incorporate ext and links, multimedia including images, online YouTube video, Vimeo video, swf and flv video among others. The software can be used in classroom for education, meeting for negotiation, conference for sharing ideas and office for business among others.



About Focusky Software Co Ltd

Focusky Software Co Ltd is a Science and Technology Company that started operation in the year 2008. The China based organization is a renowned name when it comes to offering online presentation software.