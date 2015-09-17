Focusky, the Optimal Free PowerPoint Alternative, Now Launched Unlimited Flexibility

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --Focusky is a complete package presentation maker specifically developed for Windows and Mac users to create captivating presentations that can be easily shared over a network or online. It's a free PowerPoint alternative that empowers anyone with the ability to easily produce dynamic presentations and the access to distribute to the vast amount of people. The sharing feature is customizable and easy to use.



Upon first opening Focusky and creating a new project, there are two options – choose a template or start a blank presentation. The Theme slide sheet gives users the ability to effectively customize and change the shading plan of the presentation, import, and tweak the present topic with minimal clicks of the mouse. So, even when selecting a template design, the designer is able to turn that template into something unique.



Focusky is truly the best free PowerPoint alternative for non-liner presentations for creative designers. It is jam packed with features. For example, the format of the interface provides users with access to all the tools and features that are needed to edit, modify, preview and publish presentations. If there is a group of items desired on several slides, the user could easily group those items together, copy and paste, and move all of those items together to the desired placement on each slide.



A large portion of the editing tools is grouped under three ribbon-styled tabs located in the top toolbar, while the left-side board helps to view and edit the presentation. Focusky enables the user to create a preview through the project's content by editing the path of the presentation using the left sidebar. Utilizing the top toolbar, Focusky contains quick links to add text boxes, media, bracket frames, and shapes. The Text floating panel pops up every time when a text box is selected and serves as a handy tool to add a new text element to the presentation, change the layering of the text box, adjust the transparency level, text font, format, and margins. The zooming presentation instrument enhances the sight and sound of the presentation in a dynamic and engaging way. This tool enables zooming, interactive media play, and social network sharing.



It merits mentioning that Focusky does not work with the more traditional presentation software, such as, Apple Keynote. However, Focusky is a force to be reckoned with for business professionals and entrepreneurs looking to captivate and impress an audience. The free PowerPoint alternative caters to originality and creativity, whereas the classic presentation software was often too complicated and required a greater learning curve.



For more information about Focusky, check out their website at http://focusky.com



While there is a free option, their pricing plans are reasonable and worthy of consideration for the serious creator. Focusky software starts at $9.9 per month.