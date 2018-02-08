Focusky – Top Video Presentation Maker Tool to Create Interactive Educational Presentations

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --Focusky is an outstanding video presentation maker tool which enables teachers to create high quality, interactive and engaging educational video presentations. It lets them create presentations in an easy and fast manner. The tool helps instructors provide an enhanced learning experience to their students.



Focusky video presentation maker lets teachers create, publish and share video presentations for different subjects. Smooth animation and transition effects in the presentations engage students and let them attain a better understanding of the difficult subjects. The tool can be easily installed on both the Windows and Mac systems.



The tool also enables students to create homework, personal and graduation presentations besides other kinds of presentations.



To build this creative and technologically advanced video presentation maker tool, the team of Focusky (Mattie Lee, designer of Focusky) has dedicatedly pursued research and development over the years. The team constantly endeavors to add new and cutting edge features to the tool for benefiting users and for improving their experience.



Infinite canvas and unlimited zoom and pan effect, numerous built-in templates and character library, give record and caption and the ability to export a variety of formats are some of the highlights of this exemplary tool.



Focusky video presentation maker is an easy to use and more powerful tool. Users can start using it with ease. It provides them the discretion to create a new project or edit an already existing template through drag and drop facility on the unlimited canvas.



The tool lets teachers create animated presentations in a mind-mapping style for captivating students' attention. They can logically arrange their contents from whole to part or part to whole. So the students can follow the instructors' mind, think logically and understand consistently.



3D transition effects in the tool like 3D zooming and panning and rotating enable users to make their presentation work like a 3D movie. So viewers can achieve an engaging and immersive learning experience.



About Focusky

Focusky is a high-quality video presentation maker tool that enables teachers to create creative and animated video presentations. So they can better engage their students and enhance their learning experience.



For more details, please visit http://focusky.com/.