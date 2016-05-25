Focusky Unveils More Outstanding Features of Its Presentation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2016 --Focusky, creators of offline and online presentation software tools, are introducing their latest iteration of their popular software with an even greater list of functions. The powerful presentation software allows businesses to create impressive, professional presentations quickly and easily.



Finding the perfect presentation software can mean the difference between a successful pitch, meeting or product launch and an unsuccessful one. Focusky provides the perfect presentation software solution to swiftly craft attention-grabbing delivery for a wide range of professional situations. With a familiar, easy-to-use interface, getting started with Focusky is intuitive for new users along with those already familiar with standard programs. Utilizing a drag-and-drop mechanic and an unlimited canvas, Focusky gives users a greater level of control than any other presentation software.



Fully animated presentations can be arranged and rearranged as needed in a unique, mind-map style display. High-quality 3D effects and transitions lend a professional, crafted value to presentations without the associated costs.



Along with powerful creation tools, Focusky offers flexible output formats to meet the demands of different presentations. Users can publish their presentations in HTML, MP4? ZIP and more. HTML presentations can be uploaded to a website as accessed across a number of devices as well as being accessible by audience members after the presentation. Focusky allows presentations to become more than just one-off deliveries, once exported to MP4 video format these same presentations can be shared on social media and YouTube as marketing materials.



"Creating great presentations is critical for many businesses" said Jason Chan, President of Focusky. "Many select Focusky as the optimal solution because of the power and flexibility it provides over standard presentation software. Meetings, product launches, internal training and reports all benefit from a dynamic, engaging delivery via presentations created with Focusky."



To get started with Focusky, users can try the "free" version to gain an understanding of the functionality and flexibility of the presentation software. Though the "free" download is limited, the powerful options available to users are immediately clear. From there, users can opt for a monthly subscription or a yearly individual license and gain access to thousands of resources and dozens of templates.



To find out more, visit http://focusky.com/digital-presentation-examples.php to see examples of creative, engaging presentations created with ease.