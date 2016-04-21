Focusky Unveils the Top Presentation Software Which Is Better Than Prezi

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Focusky, the Chinese base professional in the development of online presentation software has finally announced the introduction of a dynamic and engaging whiteboard animation for presentation. With this amazing invention,a presentation is now an easy, straightforward and informative process for teachers. Whiteboard animation is not just fun but a great avenue to create an effective learning experience.



Engaging students can be quite tasking. This is due to a generation filled with expertized level of changing platforms for an interactive experience. The challenge faced by most teachers is to find ways to fit into this ever changing technology by choosing an effective solution for their students. This is the passion behind the introduction of this amazing feature to Focusky.



"Local presentation focuses too much on text memory. While it has been proved that a visual approach to learning is more effective for easy comprehension of information," Says Jason Chen, president at Focusky, "this is a reason for us to set aside quality time to collaborate with teachers." Creating a whiteboard animation video is no longer a graphic designer's job. Teachers can now easily create and share tutorials, presentations, step by step guides, and many more in the classroom. This wonderful presentation software offers simplicity in usage as well as transforming presentations. Instead of the normal boring slide to slide concepts, the user now has the chance to create a "canvas" that functions as a virtual whiteboard. Animation helps teachers to illustrate the flow of a lesson. This has been proven to be more effective than the normal text in a power point presentation especially for visual learners.



This interactive invention from Focusky is a perfect way for teachers to engage their students with an exciting presentation. The teacher can now create mind catching exercises and choose from various available graphics and templates when trying to develop a presentation. The result will present a display of creativity and beautifully designed presentation. The new introduction of whiteboard animation is another development in their quality service delivery. Their focus is never to relent in their bid to making presentation an easy, fun and more comprehensive tool for understanding.



For more powerful features of Focusky presentation software, go to http://focusky.com/features.