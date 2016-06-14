Focusky Upgraded Its Presentation Software to Be the Best Commercial Tool

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --As a world popular online digital platform, Focusky constantly improves their products to provide the utmost customer experience. The company now announces the upgrade of its amazing presentation software made to meet any modern business needs. With its help great visual experience is ensured to both Focusky users and their prospects. Defined as the best commercial tool, this software offers a great variety of advantages that promote successful business growth.



The upgraded Focusky Presentation Software now provides quick and convenient ways to create professional looking presentations for high level business promotion. Among the new features provided, there are many free online templates, styles, and design resources, animation editor that provides customers an opportunity to make interactive digital business presentations with dynamic characters and over 300 animation effects that would attract the audience attention.



The ready presentations can be published as PDF, HTML, MP4, and more formats. These flexible output formats enable business owners to share the ready presentations with everyone attracting new clients and opening new possibilities for their company's expansion.



Jason Chan, President of Focusky, shares: "We are really excited about the latest upgrades made in our presentation software. Focusky Software now greatly facilitates business users in making eye-catching digital presentations and is now time and money saving tool, which provides irreplaceable help in business growth."



For additional information about the new Focusky upgrades, please visit http://focusky.com/features.



About Focusky

Focusky is a Hong Kong based world leader in digital publishing. The company's goal is to provide the most high quality and cost-effective business solutions that do not require any special technical skills to be used. The company team focuses their efforts into providing the latest technology and innovations to help their business partners to stand out from the competition and to thrive.