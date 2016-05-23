Focusky Video Presentation Maker Outshines Standard Presentation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --"At Focusky, we believe that not every presentation has to follow the same tired formula. We understand that enterprises often use Microsoft Office as their preferred productivity suite, and their standard presentation tool, PowerPoint. However, we at Focusky are here to prove that change to a different tool, specifically the video presentation maker from Focusky, means more engaging, effective, and perhaps even more interesting presentations," says Jason Chan, President of Focusky.



As a major leader as the alternative to PowerPoint, for both business and personal use, Focusky video presentation maker offers effective, easy to use, and affordable tools to users around the globe. Understanding the need for flexible and adaptable software, Focusky has ensured that this video presentation maker covers a wide range of needs, including:



- Integration with a variety of social media platforms

- Ability to instantly upload presentations online

- Multiple multimedia resources to work with

- Pre-designed templates available

- Design flexibly, utilizing a digital zooming whiteboard

- Option to output presentations to HTML, Zip, MP4, PDF, or other formats

- Fast, professional results – including popular whiteboard, scribe, and explainer video options

- Extensive customer service & support



With this video presentation maker, like all of their products, attention to detail was key during development. Keeping end users in mind, Focusky delivers a crisp, clean, easily navigable user interface that will result in original, appealing presentations, in readily shareable video formats. Customers looking to upgrade their presentation experience have a viable, cost effective, convenient alternative in Focusky video presentation maker.



To find out more, or to sign up for your own free account, visit http://focusky.com.



About Focusky Software Co., Ltd

Established in 2008, China based Focusky Software Co. Ltd is a professional Science and Technology Software provider. Involved in the development and distribution of online presentation software for the last 6 years, Focusky has gained a faithful following that is continually growing by supplying users with inventive, convenient, and useful software to meet their presentation needs.