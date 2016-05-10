Focusky - Video Presentation Software Now Offers Flexible Output Formats

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Focusky is versatile, top quality video presentation software more powerful than PowerPoint and other open source presentation tools available for both Windows and Mac. The tool enables the business man or woman to create and update presentations online, quickly, easily, and –most importantly—affordably. One of the advantages to Focusky is that it offers flexible output formats to meet the requirements of different clients. Focusky enables people to publish their presentations as HTML, EXE, ZIP, APP, MP4 and PDF formats, so that they can easily share their ideas with others.



"We've changed our output formats to be more inclusive," says Jason Chan, CEO of Focusky. "By adding the various types of output files we make the tool more flexible and open to people with various operating systems, technologies, and work styles."



About Focusky

Focusky is one of the easiest ways to make incredible looking presentations and animations. The software makes great looking explainer videos and animations with 3D side effects, and users have the options of using any number of premade templates to make their presentations powerful and informative. Users are encouraged to try the "free" version to better understand what the tool can do. The free download comes with limited options, but is powerful enough to get the feel of the software. There are also monthly ($9.99) subscriptions or $99 yearly (individual) license which provides the ultimate in options with over 30 templates, 1200 animated resources, 5000 vector graphics, and more.



For more information visit: http://focusky.com/kb/.