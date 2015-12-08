Focusky Video Presentation Software Received Great Reviews from Customers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Focusky is freely available video presentation software which allows the user to create animated video and presentations. The software is laden with many advanced features, pre-loaded templates and provides a variety of effects to be added in the video presentations.



Due to its multiple functionalities and effectiveness it has received good reviews from many customers. One of the users David Cawker mentions, "I am a big fan of Focusky! Having used it for many years, it is indeed a good explainer – I used it to explain the features of my new product and how does it work. I love it!"



Video presentations with more visual elements are more popular than text-heavy presentations, considering which, Focusky video presentation software and website provides professional grade animation tools through which the user can create animated videos and presentations.



Once the effects are added, the user can also preview it in real time before publishing. It does not require any programming knowledge, design or coding skills so anyone can use it with basic computer skills. Unlike PowerPoint, through Focusky video presentation software the user can create interactive and dynamic presentation using pre loaded templates and share with everyone with the help of an automated translation tool.



Animated videos can be created through Focusky's animation maker by selecting key frames, setting the length of the animation, transition, rotation and using other features. The software also comes loaded with a set of media contents to be used in multimedia presentation and combine images, flash, audio, video and more media in one attractive presentation.



About Focusky

With more than 1200 royalty free animated materials and more than 5000 royalty free vector images to chose from, the user can create a variety of presentation from the software. Focusky also provides more than 30 themed templates, completely free of cost, to be used in presentation for various events such as business meeting, holiday, wedding and much more. These templates can also be customized using built in designer and elements.



Focusky can create presentations that can be zoomed in, laden with interactive animation and cartoons. The final work can be published in multiple formats including HTML and MP4 video presentation and shared over various online platforms.



To learn more about Focusky, one can watch the example of video presentation at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OVJPusLorM