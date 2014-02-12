Focusky.com Brings Creative Online Presentation Making Tool

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2014 --Focusky Software, a China based company has launched its new software - Focusky online presentation software. The Focusky tool helps users to publish the creative online presentation in formats including EXE and HTML for both offline and online display. Focusky online presentation software is a free PowerPoint alternative that is unique and useful for all who wish to demonstrate good ideas to others.



The software helps people create impressive presentations by adding images, texts and videos among others. The animated zooming canvas presentation by Focusky helps users to create lesson presentations for class, plans for company, product explanations for clients, auto play slideshow for conference and lessons for engineering.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “We are happy to launch this innovative software for our users across the world. It is a great way to demonstrate your idea in the form of slideshows. With the help of this software, we are making it possible for our users to send vital information in a few words in attractive and cinematic way.” He further added, “We are a leading Science and Technology Company, known for providing unique software for users and we aim to continue with same in future as well.”



According to the sources, Focusky online presentation software is attracting a number of users from around the world. It allows users to add shapes, text, hyperlinks into one presentation. Users can also include multimedia such as Vimeo video, flv video, Youtube video and local Flash. The software is easy to use and users do not need to be tech savvy in order to work on the same. They just need to follow a few simple steps in order to create online presentation.



Focusky is compatible with most of the browsers. Users can publish presentation in HTML format that can be viewed on both Mac and Windows platform on various browsers including Firefox, Chrome, Avant, internet explorer, Safari and Opera. To know how to use Focusky to improve business, visit http://focusky.com for more details.



About Focusky Software Co Ltd

Focusky Software Co Ltd is a Science and Technology Company that is situated in China. The company started operation in year 2008 and became a well known name when it comes to offering online presentation software.