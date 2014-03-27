Focusky.com - Updated Services to Make Presentations with Engaging Zooming Effects

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2014 --Creating engaging, informative and impressive presentations is a constant challenge for students, businesses and other organizations. Focusky.com has become the key solution to this challenge by offering a service that aids anyone who wants to create a great looking zooming presentation with very minimal effort. The software’s increasing number of users has also pushed its developers to improve their services as well as expand their tools to keep up with the demands and encourage creativity.



Focusky.com has recently made some changes and upgrades on presentation creation software. The first in 2014, the said upgrade will push the presentation experience with more tools and options to include additional information. Software users can easily integrate pictures, videos and graphs for offline and online use. Presenting information from an online source has become easier has users can include videos from various online sites such as Youtube.com and Vimeo.com. Even local .swf (flash video files) can be easily integrated into the presentation.



Compared to other presentation software, focusky.com never limits their users to simply presenting the images, data and videos to their intended audience. Additional commands are also available in order to highlight a specific data. Zooming and panning effect can be utilized for impressive presentation.



The key feature of the software from focusky.com is on its ability to create presentation for online and offline use. The files created for online presentation are saved in HTML format which could be loaded in any browser. The same presentation could be saved into an .exe format for offline use. No additional software will be required for offline presentation, but it will feature with the same experience with the HTML format.



The features and benefits of Focusky presentation software also include easy-to-remember shortcut commands. The tool takes advantage of the industry standard shortcuts to minimize the learning curve. Power users who are already familiar with the various commands for office and online use can immediately use the software. The upgrade pushes it further to easily access the needed data and customization. First time users can also try the software for free in order to a better experience its features.



About Focusky.com

focusing on improving its software in making presentations, Focusky.com is a software development company specializing in presentation making software. The current version of its software has become the standard for various businesses worldwide in creating engaging presentations for offline and online use. For more interesting features of Focusky, go to http://focusky.com/.