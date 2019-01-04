Fog-Free Shower and Vanity Mirrors at KBIS – Las Vegas

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2019 --Fog-free mirror leaders, ClearMirror will be featured at North America's largest trade show dedicated to everything related to bath designs! This year ClearMirror® was asked to be part of the Salon by KBIS, a boutique environment celebrating design-forward brands, located just outside South Hall! This uber-cool KBIS "first" features design-forward brands and the KBIS debut of Dallas Market Center's Lightovation virtual reality experience in the Lightovation Lounge. Find us at Booth BL 40020 next to the Lightovation Lounge.



ShowerLite Fog-Free Shower Mirror

We are featuring our stunning flush-mount ShowerLite. The upscale product is a fog-free mirror with vibrant LED accents and is set flush with tile or natural stone. Along with adding a new sense of style, the ShowerLite allows homeowners to shave in the comfort of the shower.



ClearLite, Ultra Thin Vanity Mirror

Using only high-end, ultra-thin LED panels, we will be showcasing our newest luxury vanity mirrors. This new line of mirrors is fully customizable. Size, LED positioning and color temp, glass shape and even Pantone colored low-iron glass borders. Standard sizes or mirrors made to order… you decide!

Craig Ethier, Director of Sales & Marketing for ClearMirror, said "It's important for ClearMirror innovations to be showcased in this unique event. Highlighting true style and functionality, we feel ClearMirror belongs alongside the best decorative hardware products in the industry. ClearMirror is a great fit for luxury bathrooms in hotels, homes and apartments. And the new KBIS Salon is the ultimate destination for luxury."



About ClearMirror

ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror is the leading provider of patented and UL listed fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity that gently warm to 102°F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around world the have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



The Original ClearMirror for the bathroom vanity debuted in 1998, with its descendent – the Shower ClearMirror – hitting the market shortly after. ShowerLite became available in March 2013. All three products use specially-designed mirror heaters adhered to the backs of mirrors, keeping them fog free in the steamiest conditions. With the simple flip of a switch, the ClearMirror pad begins heating, providing a fogless mirror at all times. Ideal for applying makeup, shaving, styling your hair or for any time you need clear vision.



ClearMirror products carry the UL listing and are made in the USA. Heaters are available in 12, 24, 120 and 240 volts. ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror, Inc., located in Woodbury, Minn., is the leading provider of permanent fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity. NewHome is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 75 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence.



