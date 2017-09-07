Fogt Water Conditioning Partners with BizIQ

Anna, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --Fogt Water Conditioning, a longtime provider of water conditioning products and services to area homeowners and business owners, announced today that it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona, that serves small business clients across a wide spectrum of industries throughout the United States and Canada.



By working with BizIQ, Fogt Water Conditioning hopes to build on the reputation it has developed over more than a half century in business as it seeks to expand its customer base and establish a stronger internet presence. BizIQ has worked with similar clients in the past and brings considerable expertise to its work with the water purification company in Shelby County, OH.



As the new partnership gets underway, BizIQ's primary focus will be on putting together a new website for Fogt Water Conditioning, which is expected to launch very soon. In addition to providing basic information about the company's products and services, the new site will offer an easy way for current and prospective customers to connect with the water purification company in Shelby County, OH. There will also be bimonthly blog content that goes into greater detail about various subjects related to the water conditioning industry.



All new content on Fogt Water Conditioning's website will be written by trained copywriters and geared toward providing useful information in an engaging way. Additionally, the site will make use of search engine optimization (SEO), which helps to increase the visibility of businesses like Fogt Water Conditioning by bolstering the likelihood of their appearing high in local Google searches.



"As a family business with a long history of service in Shelby County, we've been able to take advantage of a great word-of-mouth reputation and a track record of excellence in every aspect of our work," said Jan Whitsett, owner of Fogt Water Conditioning. "With so much happening online these days, we felt it was time to really take full advantage of the possibilities presented by working with digital marketing experts, and we're very excited to be partnering with BizIQ."



About Fogt Water Conditioning

Fogt Water Conditioning has been providing a variety of water conditioning, purification and filtration products and services to residential customers since 1959. The company also works with schools, churches, restaurants, factories and other clients who can benefit from water softening, reverse osmosis systems, salt delivery and more. A member of the Ohio Water Quality Association, Fogt Water Conditioning takes pride in offering an outstanding service experience to every customer.



For more information, please visit http://www.fogtwater.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.