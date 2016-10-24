Folderit Cloud-Based Document Management Service Launches to Take Small Businesses Paperless, Simply

Tallinn, Estonia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2016 --Creating a central spot for all digital documents to be stored, shared, managed, and approved Folderit launches with two years of proven success. In development for the last four years, and in pilot mode for two, the cloud DMS has given small businesses every reason to enjoy a paperless office. How so? The document management system software was designed with simplified functionality so integration into workflow systems isn't complicated. It also offers one low fixed subscription fee. Now business owners don't have to pay for everyone in the office or any client, that needs access. Depending on what plan they choose, they've paid one price that's basically comparable to a night out on the town.



Marrying innovation to personalized service that bares results, Folderit is all about efficiency. Managing and sharing documents digitally is just one application. Approval workflow is influenced as numerous people can be invited to approve or add their comments to documents in flux. The Folderit SaaS system also sends notifications like reminders and can manage tags, signers, notes, due dates, and apply new data fields. It will also keep all versions of a document so all edits are easily recoverable and tracked. A powerful search has also been included so documents can be found via their file name, title, or metadata.



Kent Raju, CMO of Folderit Ltd. said of the cloud-based document management system, "There's a tremendous advantage to managing all digital documents in one spot that isn't your computer or server. Consider the cost of recouping precious data once a hard drive failure has occurred or worse, a fire, flood, or burglary. Folderit not only allows the easy sharing of documents, folders, sections, or even the entire account with anyone you like, it's an insurance policy against the unplanned for."



Adept at controlling IT costs, the DMS system has no upkeep. All updates are automatic due to the service being used via a browser. Since there's no software to install, one just signs in and begins to securely manage digital documents that are now available across all devices anywhere around the world. Secure, all data is encrypted in the cloud and safely stored.



Free for the first 30-days, the Folderit service is under $120 USD for a year subscription or under $11 USD per month. A 10% discount is offered for one year subscriptions.



About Folderit Ltd.

Folderit Ltd. is based in the Republic of Estonia and was founded in 2014. Offering software as a service (SaaS), the company supplies the worldwide marketplace with a cloud-based document management system.



