FolderMill 4.6 Released: Renewed Processing Core & 10 More Features

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --Software developers from the fCoder company have released an update for one of their key software solutions – FolderMill – a program for real-time monitoring and automated printing and file conversion of documents and images.



The new version 4.6 offers a range of new features and a new processing core.



The new FolderMill got an entirely new processing engine for auto printing and converting PDF, Word and other files, as well as many other features. Now it is possible to adjust the priority for processing files in a Hot Folder, compress PDF after converting Word files, disable the structure of subfolders of the output folder, run the desktop version of FolderMill on a schedule and much more.



FolderMill now supports printer control language file types, including the Hewlett-Packard PCL and PostScript PS files.



The program also received a new macro to merge various data into multipage PDF or TIFF files and an ability to organize merged files into subfolders. Thus, it is possible to configure automatic conversion so that each merged PDF file accepts the name of the input folder.



There are many other improvements, such as an ability to add EXIF ??data to file names of images, improved conversion between PDF, JPEG, and TIFF, improved conversion and printing of CAD drawings without AutoCAD, and more.