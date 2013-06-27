Follow eFlip Co. on Twitter and YouTube to Know More Flash Page Flip Software

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2013 --Flipbook software users and anyone interested in it can now follow eFlip Co. on its newly announced Twitter and YouTube pages. Visitors to http://www.pageflippdf.com/ can find links to these on the foot of the website. By clicking “Follow us on Twitter” or “Watch us on YouTube”, people can easily access the respective site and read whatever informational content is posted by the company.



Twitter content will include blogs and videos about the company, which will be regularly updated so frequent visitors will always have something fresh to see. A wide range of details will be featured. People can expect to see information on software updates and discount activity posted, so they know when to take advantage of a new download or a limited time sale.



On YouTube, eFlip Co. has posted introduction videos on its flagship software, eFlip Standard and eFlip Professional. In addition, new tutorial videos will be released every working day. These short videos are each just a few minutes long and introduce specific features of the software. They describe how to use the feature shown and the results of using it. For example, there are videos detailing how to create a flipbook in .zip format, how to adjust the page width, and how to share e-books on social media sites, among many more.



With all of the videos, users can get a clear idea of how to use the software without reading a manual. They can quickly get used to working with the innovative features the product includes. The videos also serve as functional demonstrations so people can see exactly how to carry out specific operations. By viewing newly added tutorials every day, they can quickly get familiar with the program and begin to create flipbooks of their own.



Flipbooks created with eFlip software can be converted out of PDF, Microsoft Office, OpenOffice, and image files. After adding multimedia and templates, images, and more, users can upload the flipbook to the company’s web server or publish it on their website. Flipbooks can also be made readable on mobile devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Android. To learn more about the software and access up-to-date information on Twitter or YouTube, visit the product page located at http://www.pageflippdf.com/.



About PageFlipPDF.com

PageFlipPDF.com produces low-cost, innovative digital publishing software for editors and publishers. These professional tools make it easy to create page-flipping e-books. The company is part of China-based eFlip Co., Ltd, a company founded in 2009 and now recognized as a leading consumer software provider in the country.