Follow-Up Commentary on : (NASDAQ : MSFT), (NASDAQ : INTC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2013 --On international Safer Internet Day, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) released the results of its second annual Microsoft Computing Safety Index (MCSI), revealing that more than half (55 percent) of global respondents are experiencing multiple online risks, yet only 16 percent say they take multiple proactive steps to help protect themselves and their data.



Microsoft offers a range of online safety tools and resources online.



Countries surveyed in the MCSI were Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, Spain, South Korea, Turkey, the U.K. and the U.S.



Founded in 1975, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.



McAfee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), announced that it will further discuss and emphasize its Security Connected strategy for the future of business security at RSA Conference 2013.



Additionally, McAfee Chief Technology Officer Michael Fey will present a keynote titled, “The New Fundamentals of Security,” in which he discusses the need for security products and services to work more closely together to safeguard businesses from new types of attacks.



McAfee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), empowers businesses, the public sector, and home users to safely experience the benefits of the Internet. The company delivers proactive and proven security solutions and services for systems, networks, and mobile devices around the world.



