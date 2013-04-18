New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2013 --Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTC:FMCC) released its U.S. Economic and Housing Market Outlook for April showing that despite the ongoing housing recovery and gains on the construction jobs front, large economic headwinds persist.



For example, the stubbornly high unemployment rate serves as a reminder of just how far the economy needs to go to get back to a healthy level.



Housing starts were up 47 percent from March 2012 to March 2013, passing 1 million starts for the first time in nearly five years.



The pace of construction job growth has been accelerating in recent months. Over the past year, net construction job growth represented 8 percent of all job gains, while in the last six months it represented 15 percent.



Projecting an increase by $100 billion in refinances in 2014 to account for additional Home Affordable Refinance Program volumes with its extension through 2015.



Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its first quarter 2013 financial results on Thursday, April 18, 2013 at approximately 7:15 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).



Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services. The Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals from more than 1,200 offices in 43 countries.



Morgan Stanley was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in New York, New York.



