Follow-Up Commentary on Selected Picks: (NASDAQ: CLDX), (NYSE: PC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2013 --Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) presented final results from a Phase 1 study of CDX-301 (recombinant human Flt3L; rhuFlt3L) in healthy volunteers that strongly support the initiation of a pilot study in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation later this year.



The data were presented by Michael Yellin, MD, Vice President of Clinical Science at Celldex, in an oral presentation at the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 2013 BMT Tandem Meetings.



The study was conducted at Rockefeller University by NiroshanaAnandasabapathy, MD, PhD, who worked as an instructor in clinical investigation in the laboratory of the late Nobel Laureate Ralph Steinman, MD.



Celldex Therapeutics is the first antibody-based combination immunotherapy company.



Find out more on CLDXhere:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=CLDX



Panasonic Corporation (NYSE:PC) has developed technologies to reduce performance errors and maximize the transistor performance in chips for multi-gigabit wireless utilizing the 60GHz wireless band, which is expected to be the future of high-speed wireless communication.



The transceiver LSI also features an integrated miniaturized module including an antenna, which contributes to the realization of stable high speed wireless communication for mobile devices.



Find out more on PChere:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PC



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009