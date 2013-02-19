Follow-Up Commentary on Selected Stocks: (NASDAQ: NFLX), (NASDAQ: NWSA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2013 --Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. (DWA) announced recently that they will create the first ever Netflix Original Series for kids. Based on the highly-anticipated DreamWorks Animation movie Turbo, premiering in theaters this summer, the Netflix series Turbo: F.A.S.T. (Fast Action Stunt Team) debuts exclusively this December in the United States and across the globe in the 40 countries where Netflix offers its service.



Netflix, Inc. provides Internet television network service that enables subscribers to stream TV shows and movies directly on TVs, computers, and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD.



FOX News Channel (FNC), a subsidiary of Newscorp (NASDAQ:NWSA), has hired former Republican presidential candidate, businessman, author and columnist Herman Cain as a contributor, announced Bill Shine, Executive Vice President of Programming. Cain will provide analysis and commentary across FNC’s daytime and primetime programming, as well as on FOX Business Network (FBN).



News Corporation operates as a diversified media company worldwide. Its Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, and movie programming for distribution through cable television systems and direct broadcast satellite operators primarily in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.



