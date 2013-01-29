Follow-Up Commentary OnHot Stock: (NASDAQ: NIHD), (NASDAQ: SQNM)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2013 --NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) closed at 7.66, up 0.40 which is 5.51% on volumes of 6.69 M versus a 30 day average volume of 4.56M. The stock has a 52 week low of $4.75, and a 52 week high of $24.32.



NII Holdings is a provider of fully-integrated mobile communication services, focused on providing businesses and high value consumers in Latin America with differentiated products, excellent customer service and an expanding network footprint. Our company focuses its operations in the region’s major business centers and related transportation corridors of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru and Chile. Our corporate headquarters are located in Reston, Virginia.



Find out where NIHD could be headed here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NIHD



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM) announced the completion of an underwritten public offering of 14,950,000 shares of its common stock, including 1,950,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of an over-allotment option previously granted to the underwriters. All of the shares were offered by Sequenom at a price to the public of $4.15 per share.



Sequenom, Inc. (SQNM) is a life sciences company committed to improving healthcare through revolutionary genetic analysis solutions. Sequenom develops innovative technology, products and diagnostic tests that target and serve discovery and clinical research, and molecular diagnostics markets. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.



Find out more on SQNM by getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SQNM



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009