Follow Your Kid's Basketball Games in Real-Time with New App: Tanteo

Tenerife, Canary Islands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2018 --Tanteo, a new mobile app that lets family and friends track their kid's sporting event updates and scores as they happen in real time, this week officially launched the mobile platform for all individuals wishing to follow their kid's basketball games.



Based on a community app concept that enables users to create their team and share it with other app users to follow, Tanteo is totally customizable, with teams choosing their administrators, registering upcoming games, and queuing up forthcoming events so everyone stays informed.



"Sometimes, we can't predict when life gets in the way of precious memories with our kids," said CEO of Tanteo, Alejandro Zerolo. "Work meetings run late and traffic happens, preventing us from making the entirety of the basketball game. Now with Tanteo, individuals can sign into the app and follow key game updates and highlights as they happen in real time."



Tanteo features live updates regarding points, player changes, fouls, and quarters, as well as simple interface that broadcasts the scoreboard. The app stores the game history, providing app users with the ability to relive the games step-by-step when they have time. Lastly, the app stores statistics, presenting the numbers after the game so users can really study the outcomes.



Once a game goes live, team members in attendance activate the team scoreboard and share it second by second with all of the team's followers. Notifications indicate changing quarters and halftimes so those en route have are informed about remaining time.



"Now, parents and friends don't have to panic while they rush to get to the basketball game," said Zerolo. "Team users involve them in the game, even if they aren't physically in attendance. With the information, parents can engage their kids about every game detail, providing kids with a sense of pride. Spread the word on the launch of our Tanteo app today."



For more information, visit: http://www.tanteoapp.com.



