Following a Record-Breaking 2017, Investor Management Services Announces Record First Quarter for 2018

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --Investor Management Services (IMS), the industry's first investor experience platform for commercial real estate firms to manage their investors and assets, today announced record results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Said Chris Atkinson, CEO of Investor Management Services, "IMS disrupted the CRE industry in 2017 while adding over 300 'early adopter' new clients; we're now experiencing an acceleration phase as 'early majority' CRE firms prepare for higher investor expectations related to mobile, reporting, and always-on access to investment performance data. We have a world-class team, a solid strategy, and a technology platform that is proven to transform how business is done."



IMS Q1 highlights for 2018 include:



- Investor Adoption: More than 35,000 investors in 37 countries across 5 continents



- Project Growth: Over 5,000 CRE projects on the IMS platform



- Reporting Automation: 27,000+ K1s loaded within the quarter, resulting in client distributions totaling $224M



- Equity Investment: Over $23.5B in platform equity positions



To support this success, IMS launched several key client investments:



- Hired eight new Customer Success team members to enable faster customer onboarding and world-class service levels. (Hiring will continue through Q2; to see current listings, visit the IMS careers)



- Announced a newly revamped online Knowledge Base that delivers a curated customer experience with vast amounts of information, videos, and guides in a single location. New and returning customers can expect streamlined access to documentation, how-to videos, product education, and more.



- Introduced a new monthly customer webinar series that keeps clients up-to-date on the latest product releases, provides application examples and fresh ideas for fitting IMS into the workflow, and opens the floor for client discussion and debate.



IMS continues to pursue a partnership strategy in 2018 that adds value and streamlines processes for clients, providing customers with a best-in-class business experience. Key partnership announcements for Q1 include FITECH, a real estate technology solutions firm that provides consulting and end-to-end technology services for the real estate industry, and Xcalar, a Silicon Valley-based Big Data analytics company.



"We're excited to collaborate and partner with other industry leaders to create a superior client experience. You can expect IMS to continuously explore and deliver new ways to make day-to-day operations easier for our customers. Stay tuned for more exciting partner announcements around data analytics and software integrations as we move into Q2," said Ron Rossi, VP of Business Development.



About Investor Management Services

Serving real estate investment firms, Investor Management Services (IMS) is the leader in the investment management software space providing the only all-in-one platform. We enable our customers to better serve their investors while improving the efficiency of their firm. The IMS Platform includes an Investor Dashboard, Document Management and Sharing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Waterfall Distribution Processing, and Analytics.



For more information, please visit http://www.imscre.com.