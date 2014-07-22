Fullerton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2014 --The company has been testing the materials for several months while offering them in limited formats on their website. The new material provides more value to business owners and local organizations by allowing additional and unique placement options while maintaining vibrant colors and leaving no sticky adhesive residue. The company announced the new material as for sale on its website on July 18th, 2014.



Founder Stuart M. Lawson provided comments on what sparked the creation of the new materials, stating, “I was motivated to create a versatile repositionable full color static-cling for devices such as laptops and tablets. I developed a new combination of materials that works surprisingly well on mirrors and just about any flat surface."



The most popular surfaces for the new materials have been mirrors found in salons, flat wood surfaces in dental offices, fridges and the back of cash registers in restaurants and other local retailers. The decals come in several different designs for the most popular social networks, including Facebook, Google+, Pinterest, Tumblr, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and even SoundCloud.



While FollowMeSticker continues to sell many social network oriented promotional materials such as Facebook window clings and table tents, the company is also working on developing more uses for the new AnyCling™ material including possibly personal stickers and highly custom prints.



About FollowMeSticker

Since the April 2011 launch FollowMeSticker.com has provided promotional materials to thousands of organizations and customers across the world. The website makes it easy for anyone to order personalized promotional materials for social network profiles leveraging programmed NFC (Near-field Communication) and QR code technologies. The service saves time by avoiding the coordination and costs involved with bringing several areas of programming and design expertise together to obtain seemingly simple materials. The materials themselves are typically glossy and are designed to be attention grabbing. Customers need only to supply a social profile URL or Username to obtain their unique items. FollowMeSticker.com has been featured on KillerStartups.com and Founder Stuart M. Lawson has been interviewed by DigitalJournal.com