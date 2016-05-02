Folsom, CA Dental Office Places Strong Emphasis on Infection Control

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --Dr. Thomas Ludlow, Folsom, CA Dentist at Expressions in Dentistry and his dental team are committed to following strict and recommended procedures for in-office infection control in order to provide their patients with the best and safest care possible. Dr. Ludlow and his staff follow a variety of measures to ensure that the spread of disease and bacteria does not occur in their office.



Because Dr. Ludlow believes that the cornerstone of a good and safe dental office is the element of trust, he is very open with patients and staff about the topic of disease control and encourages his patients to discuss the topic with him to resolve any questions or concerns they may have. The entire staff at Expressions in Dentistry follows infection control protocols recommended by several different agencies including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA).



The infection control protocols that the staff follows include the consistent use of disinfectant hand soap, sterile gloves and face masks, the use of chemical disinfectants for countertops and surfaces, the proper sterilization of all equipment before use with every patient, as well as incorporating disposable materials whenever possible. The sterilization of non-disposable equipment is completed in-office with a device that kills bacteria using high heat, pressure, and steam.



Dr. Ludlow and his staff also help patients understand the importance of safe infection and disease control practices for both improved oral and overall health. They encourage patients who are sick with any contagious conditions like the cold or flu to re-schedule their appointments for the wellbeing of both other patients and staff.



At Expressions in Dentistry, Dr. Ludlow and his staff offer patients a wide range of general and cosmetic dental treatments as well as orthodontic services. They are committed to helping their patients achieve healthy, confident smiles using the latest tools and techniques available in the industry.



About Dr. Thomas Ludlow

Dr. Ludlow is an experienced California dentist who is well-known for his expertise in the Folsom, CA area. He is a graduate of the American Dental School of the University of California in San Francisco and throughout his career has remained involved with completing additional continuing education courses in a variety of dental sub-specialties like orthodontics, dental implants, and more.



To learn more about Dr. Ludlow, the infection control protocols he and his staff follow at Expression in Dentistry, or for more information about any of the dental services they provide there, please visit www.folsomexpressionsindentistry.com.