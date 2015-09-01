Folsom, CA Dentist Dr. Thomas Ludlow Offers Patients Same-Day Crowns and Restorations with Latest Dental Technology

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --Patients of Dr. Thomas Ludlow in Folsom, CA no longer have to make multiple office visits to receive crowns and other ceramic restorations thanks to new in-office CAD/CAM technology, the E4D Dentist system. With this technology, Dr. Ludlow is able to design, create, and place complete restorations like crowns, inlays, onlays, and veneers in just one appointment.



The E4D Dentist system utilizes computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing to take digital impressions of the patient's teeth, create a digital design for a custom crown, veneers, or restoration, and fabricate the restoration with the in-office system for a true one-appointment restoration. Prior to this technology, patients requiring crowns, veneers, or other porcelain restorations needed to make at least two office visits, endure messy, uncomfortable impression material, receive a temporary restoration, and in some cases, return for a third visit if the restorations created in an external lab were not measured properly. With the E4D Dentist system, fast digital scans replace messy impression material, and the in-office milling unit replaces the need for impression molds to be sent to an external lab for fabrication.



Not only is this new process more pleasant for patients, but they also don't have to take additional time out of their work or daily schedules to return for multiple visits. Additionally, many patients enjoy watching their new tooth come to life right before their eyes with the in-office milling unit. The final result is a natural-looking restoration that is extraordinarily strong and matches the shade and shape of the surrounding teeth perfectly.



The E4D Dentist system represents just one of the ways Dr. Thomas Ludlow is making dental visits more comfortable and convenient for his Folsom, CA patients. In addition to dental CAD/CAM technology, Dr. Ludlow also offers advanced technology and treatments such as CEREC, Fast Braces, IV sedation, and more.



About Dr. Thomas Ludlow

Dr. Ludlow has many years of experience in the dental industry and has become known as a dentist who is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest technology, tools, and techniques available, all to improve the patient experience. Dr. Ludlow completed his dental education at the American Dental School at the University of California in San Francisco. He is a member of the ADA, the California Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and several other professional dental organizations.



