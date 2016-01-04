Folsom, California's Dr. Thomas Ludlow Adds Humanitarian Aspect to His Dental Career

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --Raised in the Central Valley of California, Dr. Thomas Ludlow knew at an early age he wanted to follow his father's footsteps and pursue his dream of becoming a dentist. As a second generation dentist, Dr. Ludlow graduated from one of America's top dental schools, the University of California, San Francisco. While attending UCSF, he researched and published articles with leaders in the fields of Dental Implants and Dental Lasers. As a collegian, Dr. Ludlow was an active member of numerous extracurricular organizations and held key leadership roles in coordinating Utah's Summer Special Olympics. In addition, he held academic scholarships all 4 years of college while simultaneously staying active in football and basketball intramural competitions. Come graduation time, Dr. Ludlow graduated with distinction from UCSF.



For some, receiving basic professional certifications is enough but for Dr. Thomas Ludlow stagnancy has never been an option. Now, as a dental professional, Dr. Thomas Ludlow has been awarded and recognized as a Fellow in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. The International Congress of Oral Implantologists is an exclusive dental-medical group that recognizes achievement in overall dental skills as well as specialized areas of dental implant surgery and reconstruction – a recognition given to less than 1% of all practicing dentists. Dr. Ludlow has developed special methods of implant dentistry for those that have debilitated teeth and in need of a complete reconstruction. Knowing how hard dental visits can be for some, Dr. Ludlow has also developed special techniques in performing sedation dentistry for those that are fearful or anxious.



Dentistry, family, and lending a helping hand are Dr. Ludlow's main priorities. Wanting to guide his daughters down the humanitarian path, Dr. Ludlow took his two girls to Guatemala to volunteer at Tio Juan Clinic in Guatemala City. Tio Juan Clinic is partnered with 8 different orphanages and run strictly by volunteers and donated materials. Dr. Ludlow was able to treat several residing patients using painless anesthetic and surgical techniques. In preparation of his visit, Dr. Ludlow and his family headed a campaign to bring supplies to a local Guatemalan newborn hospital. This particular hospital delivers babies in a safe environment but must often send newborns home wrapped in nothing but newspaper or rags. Dr. Ludlow and his girls raised enough money to assemble and distribute over 80 kits which included diapers, clothing, blankets, soap, etc. After returning to the states, Dr. Ludlow stated the following:



"It was a life changing experience for our family and we were very grateful to be able to provide this service to these wonderful children."



Dr. Ludlow's combination of insatiable thirst for knowledge as well as offering the latest in dental technology keeps patients coming back and spreading good praises. Despite the technical lingo that Dr. Ludlow and his staff speak around the office, the friendly staff is known for their humble and laymen-style communication with their patients. All treatments and services are performed in-office making patients feel at ease, assured, and comforted knowing they have a one-stop-shop when receiving oral health care. Dr. Ludlow and his staff at Expressions in Dentistry offer a long list of services and treatments such as; FastBraces, teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, bone grafts, crowns, sleep apnea, dental implants, gum disease leaser therapy, non-surgical root canals, dentures, periodontal maintenance, general cleanings and much more.



To learn more about Expressions in Dentistry and Dr. Ludlow please visit FolsomExpressionsinDentistry.com.



About Dr. Thomas Ludlow

Dr. Ludlow's Post-Doctoral training includes but not limited to: Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Conscious Patient Management with IV and Nitrous Sedation, Dental Organization of Conscious Sedation, Oral Conscious Sedation Course, Implant Seminars, Implant Residency, Advanced Implant Surgery, Advanced Bone Grafting, Stem Cell Aspirant Training, Ruiz Dental Seminars, Advanced Occlusal Disease Workshop, Third Molar Training, Advanced Occlusion for Comprehensive Rehabilitative Dentistry, and Esthetic Conservative Posterior Restorations.